WHATSAPP Finally Stops Working On BLACKBERRY? See!

MyNaijaInfo.com

WHATSAPP Disconnects BLACKBERRY Phones? Blackberry Mobile Phone Subscribers have decried their inability to log in and access Popular Instant Messaging Application, ‘Whatsapp’ since Wednesday Morning. It could be recalled that Whatsapp Inc. have issued several warnings last year stating that By December 31, 2016, all Blackberry Phones (Along with Other Phone Brands) will not be compatible with Whatsapp and as such will be Disconnected. See The Announcement Here . . . Meanwhile, few months ago, Whatsapp also issued another message stating that Blackberry Phones can make Whatsapp Video Call, the Application’s latest feature, and the compatibility has been extended to June 30, 2017. See Extension Message Here . . . As Sent in by one of our readers, Blackberry Users have been unable to sign in to WHATSAPP since Tuesday, January 17, 2017 Barely four months away from the Proposed deadline. See Message displayed to Blackberry Subscribers below: Has Whatsapp Finally Disconnected Blackberry? . . . .More Details Soon!

