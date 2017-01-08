When are The Best FIFA Football Awards 2016? All you need to know ahead of the inaugural ceremony – Mirror.co.uk

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jan 8, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


When are The Best FIFA Football Awards 2016? All you need to know ahead of the inaugural ceremony
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have become accustomed to going head-to-head for individual awards over the past decade – and that trend will continue in 2017 with the inaugural Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony. The superstar duo make up …
Football: Ronaldo tipped for 2016 FIFA awardNews24 Nigeria
Ronaldo celebrates as record-equaling Madrid cruiseDaily Sabah
Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann up for FIFA awardSkySports
BBC Sport –Sports Mole –Telegraph.co.uk –Daily Mail
all 224 news articles »

