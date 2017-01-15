When the untouchable gets ‘torched’

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday removed the executive secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC), Jim Obazee, and ordered the reconstitution of the council’s board.

The president consequently appointed Adedotun Sulaiman as the new chairman of the council. Sulaiman is a former managing partner/director of Arthur Anderson and, later, Accenture.

President Buhari also approved the appointment of Daniel Asapokhai as the executive secretary of the council. Asopokhai till his appointment was a partner and a financial reporting specialist at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC), Nigeria.

Since this recent development, tongues have been wagging.

Though Obazee has left the FRC, everyone, including his colleagues at FRC, media friends, and some persons in most public companies will no doubt always have one thing to remember him for.

Before now, Obazee had on many occasions proved to Nigerians through his decisions and actions at the FRC that he was one of the ‘untouchable’ senior civil servants.

He was privileged to work for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)-led Nigerian government, and currently the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government.

A renowned board room guru, Olusegun Osunkeye, nicknamed Jim Obazee an “emperor”, just because he was always in the news; particularly in the manner he oversaw the important government institution which preached good corporate governance and transparency.

Last year, October 17 to be precise, the Obazee-led FRC released what he called “the National Code of Corporate Governance”, saying the FRC action was in line with Section 50 of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria Act, 2011, “which among other things requires the Directorate of Corporate Governance to develop the principles and practices of Corporate Governance applicable in Nigeria”.

The mandatory codes, according to him, included the Code of Corporate Governance for the Private Sector, and the Code of Governance for Not-for-Profit entities tagged “Comply or Justify non-compliance”.

Obazee said the Code of Governance for the Public Sector would not be applicable immediately until an executive directive was secured from the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“This is due to the fact that the enabling laws that set up most government establishments already carry some form of governance structure that will require an umbrella legislation to unify the different provisions of those laws to synchronise with this Code,” he said.

Barely two months ago, following series of criticisms by industry stakeholders and shareholders on its implication to the Nigerian business community, the Federal Government suspended the implementation of the Code by Financial Reporting Council.

But in show of defiance, Obazee dared the Federal Government to forcefully implement the now suspended controversial Code of Corporate Governance.

The forceful implementation of the Code by Obazee only signalled that he drew a sword against the council’s supervisory ministry – the Ministry of Trade and Investment, headed by the Okechukwu Enelamah.

FRCN, one of the parastatals under the supervision of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, was the principal actor in the controversial exit of Pastor Enoch Adeboye as the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church God (RCCG), Nigeria.

Just like the biblical saying in 1 Chronicles 16:22, “Touch not my anointed ones, do my prophets no harm!”, it was clear that Obazee flew too close to the sun and melted in the process.

In October 2015, the FRC under Obazee suspended the FRC number of Atedo Peterside, chairman of Stanbic IBTC, making him unable to append his signature on financial reports. The FRC had cited infractions in the 2013-2014 financial statements of the bank as the reason for its decision.

It directed the bank to restate and to re-issue its 2013-2014 financial statements and imposed a fine of N1 billion on the bank.

Besides Peterside’s, the FRC numbers of Sola David-Borha, group managing director, and two other directors of the company were also suspended.

Interestingly, the matter was challenged in court by the bank; and in December 2016, the FRC lifted the suspension on the management of the bank.

One time in 2015, Obazee was in the news when he succeeded in cajoling the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment into luring the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) at the presidency to approve a new salary structure for the FRC, not knowing that the nominal roll of FRC was distorted against the civil service rules.

Then, out of estimated sum of N306.68 million the Wages Commission stipulated to implement the new salary structure for then 63 FRC staff, only Obazee earned N28 million, approximately 10 percent of the total sum.

The annual salary was aside from the N600,000 which FRC paid him as ‘incidental’ allowance when he embarked on ‘any’ local trip no matter the frequency and duration. This implied that if he travelled five times locally in a week, FRC paid him N3 million as ‘incidental’ allowance, excluding hotels and air tickets.

Again, the bad blood generated by his recklessness tore the FRC board apart.

Following Obazee’s removal on Monday, Etofolam Felix Osuji, council member and ICAN representative on the board of FRC, said: “To play God is a dangerous matter. The staff of FRCN now have a burden removed from them.”

In a privileged document seen by BDSUNDAY, Osuji noted: “Despite having worked for several years in the organisation, at the instance of Jim, all the staff lost their positions and had to reapply and start afresh as new employees.

“From Directorate level staff to drivers, they were so mesmerized that they cannot talk and nobody (Board members included) could intervene. It even affected some firms (KPMG included).

“It is unfortunate that politicians find their way into boardrooms not to deliver value but unfortunately to line their pockets, and once compromised, keep their mouth shut. Most professionals find it difficult to keep silent in matters of this nature.”

Osuji, who also served as a member of the Board Audit Committee, said: “Unfortunately, in the course of carrying out our function, many infractions were noticed. I wrote a report which helped guide the committee in our deliberations. When it became apparent that I could not be compromised, Mr. Obazee demanded that ICAN should withdraw me from the Board, through Past President Kabir Mohammed who was the president then.”

The move, according to him, was frustrated.

“When you hear that power corrupts, it truly corrupts absolutely. Recall what happened to the Emir of Kano who was the CBN governor then? Members of the Board were not privy to the investigation of CBN and just read about the issue in the pages of newspapers. When the members demanded answers, none was disclosed as the name of the former president was freely used to deflect discussion on the issue,” he further said.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan removed Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as CBN governor (now Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II of Kano), citing the investigation of CBN financials by FRC.

“The last few days have witnessed a lot of emotion regarding the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN) where along with Tayo Phillips, we served on the Board representing the Institute. I have received several calls from some members in addition to some Christians who all wanted answers from me on what happened and also knew that I served on the Board of FRCN,” said Osuji.

“Please note that our Board was dissolved last year when the Federal Government dissolved all statutory boards. There was no official letter given to the members except the news on televisions and newspapers. No other Board for FRCN was reconstituted since ours was dissolved and the executive secretary operated without a Board for a year plus now.

“I will plead that after this explanation, I should be allowed to exercise my right to keep quiet on the issue. In all these issues, I kept the Institute apprised on developments at FRCN. Please note that throughout my tenure in the Board, I kept the Institute apprised on developments at FRCN and I invariably became a thorn in the flesh of the EC/CEO.”

It was alleged that over N225 million was used by Obazee for printing of FRC registration certificates that will not be exhausted in the next 24 years (meaning they will be used by next three chief executives of FRC each serving for eight years).

There is also allegation on a house which Obazee was alleged to have used Nigerian taxpayers’ money to buy in Houston, Texas, United States. An online report citing Harris County Appraisal District “Real Property Account Information” said the property located at 15918 Mission Village DR Houston Texas 77083 sits on land area 7,875 SF.

Meanwhile, Obazee had last month accused some highly placed Nigerians of desperately seeking to remove him from office and assassinate him.

“Some highly placed persons have been desperately seeking for my removal and assassination. I was almost assassinated in Abuja February this year,” he had said.

He made this shocking statement to the hearing of participants at the 2016 annual corporate financial reporting summit in Lagos with the theme, “National Code of Corporate Governance & New Audit Report (ISA 701): A Paradigm Shift”.

Iheanyi Nwachukwu

