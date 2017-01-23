White House Press Secretary Dishes Out Blatant Lies To Soothe Trump’s Ego [Video]

Imagine being so spineless that you have to bare-face lie to the world, knowing full well that you will be torn apart, so your boss (now the most powerful man in the world) can ‘save’ some orange face?

Meet White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer [read spicy], whose first press conference shows just how little respect Trump has for the media and their pesky facts.

Trump’s inauguration was apparently huge, just huge, the biggest ever – check it HERE.

Back to Spicer and his extraordinary attack – the Telegraph below:

Mr Spicer refused to take questions from journalists at the briefing in the White House. Instead he harangued journalists, accusing the media of “deliberately false reporting” what happened on the day of the inauguration. “This was the largest audience ever to witness an inauguration, period,” he said. “Both in person and around the globe”… Mr Spicer’s broadside reflects the views of Mr Trump’s on what is described as the “mainstream press”, which he has accused of peddling “fake news”.

You can see his full conference below, before he stormed off and refused to answer any questions:

Here’s where it gets a little messy, because it’s kinda easy to show that Trump’s inauguration crowd wasn’t a record setter.

This picture from the New York Times – left is Obama in 2009, right is Donald in 2017 – taken 45 minutes before the swearing in of each:

But we all know that pictures can be unreliable, taken from different angles or at different times, so the New York Times asked some crowd scientists (experts on calculating the size of a crowd) for their analysis:

“There is a scientific explanation why the crowd size must have appeared to Trump in 2017 similar or even larger than to Obama in 2009,” said Mr. Altenburg, one of the crowd scientists. The scientists said Mr. Trump would only have seen the tightly packed front third of the crowd, but not the back two-thirds, from his position at the podium. To make their estimates, they monitored seven live feeds all day, including those from perspectives that someone at the podium would not have been able to perceive.

Facts and experts – who needs them, right? CNN have also had a field day fact-checking the spicy Spicer’s statement HERE – worth a look. So what do you do when everyone who isn’t screaming fake news from the rooftops knows you told a fib? You double down, with Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway appearing on NBC to expound on something called ‘alternative facts’:

Alternative facts? That sounds a lot like the kind of thing people say to sow the seeds of doubt with the public, seeking to remove legitimacy from media outlets with a long and storied history of holding the government accountable.

It sounds like the kind of statement you make when you want to ensure the only thing your supporters believe, the only source they will trust, is the information your own team chooses to spin together and release.

In short, it sounds scary. Alternative facts and deliberate misinformation on the first weekend – it’s a slippery slope from here on out.

[sources:telegraph&nytimes]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

