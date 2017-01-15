Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

White Paper Report: Adamawa Government sacks Revenue Board Chairman

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Adamawa Government on Saturday announced the sacking of the Executive Chairman of the State Board of Internal Revenue, Alhaji Idris Tuta . Briefing newsmen on the outcome of a special meeting of the State Executive Council, Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Mallam Ahmad Sajoh, said the removal of the chairman was sequel to the adoption […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post White Paper Report: Adamawa Government sacks Revenue Board Chairman appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.