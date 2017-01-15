White Paper Report: Adamawa Government sacks Revenue Board Chairman

Adamawa Government on Saturday announced the sacking of the Executive Chairman of the State Board of Internal Revenue, Alhaji Idris Tuta . Briefing newsmen on the outcome of a special meeting of the State Executive Council, Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Mallam Ahmad Sajoh, said the removal of the chairman was sequel to the adoption […]

The post White Paper Report: Adamawa Government sacks Revenue Board Chairman appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

