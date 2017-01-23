White Power advocate Rich Spencer says ‘America Belongs to White men’, sparks riot
White nationalist leader Richard Spencer has praised President Donald Trump for his steps toward white identity politics in the United States. He further continued to espouse his dangerous rhetoric during an unauthorized speech at Texas A&M last night, which was met with widespread protests. To a crowd of approximately 400, Spencer — whose cry of “Hail…
The post White Power advocate Rich Spencer says ‘America Belongs to White men’, sparks riot appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG