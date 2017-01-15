Whither Yoruba agenda in APC government

By Dapo Akinrefon

Since time immemorial, the Yoruba people in South-West Nigeria have never had a deficiency of leaders.

In fact, the region boasts of credible leaders, who stood the test of time even in the face of hostility.

This has enabled the region to be a force to reckon with and the reason any government at the federal level tries to woo it as a means of gaining popularity.

Selfless leaders like the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo; the late Chief Adekunle Ajasin; the late Afenifere leader, Pa Abraham Adesanya; the late Sir Olaniwun Ajayi and Chief Ayo Adebanjo, among others, have stood to provide quality leadership for the Yoruba.

However, pundits posit that, presently, the interest of the Yoruba under the All Progressives Congress, APC, seems to have been swept under the carpet.

And the fortunes of the region in mainstream politics seems to be dwindling, especially after the enthronement of the progressives at the centre.

The outcome of the 2015 general elections gave the progressives the edge to take the lead in mainstream politics,

But the story seems to be changing and observers of political events are worried whether it will benefit the region to pull out at this time or continue, bearing in mind that the region has always played opposition and regional politics.

Awolowo’s First Republic example

Meanwhile, it is imperative to state here that a Yoruba leader does not emerge except during the time of crisis.

Perhaps, this necessitated the approval of Awolowo before and after independence as consensus leader of the zone.

It is to be pointed out that here that Awolowo emerged because he was the first premier of the West.

Analysts argue that there is no reason the Yoruba should not come together to fight for a purpose that is in the interest of all of the region.

Since the time of the Action Group, progressives have been playing regional politics and every attempt to gain control at the centre has been abortive.

Awolowo, portrayed as leader of the progressives, made attempts to gain political control in the 1979 elections but was unsuccessful.

Though, as premier of the Western Region, his programmes and policies endeared him to the people, efforts to lead the progressives on Action Group platform were futile.

June 1993 crisis

The June 12, 1993 presidential election, which led to a political crisis, afforded the region the opportunity to unite to fight a common cause, which was the military government.

The annulment of that election, which threw up the late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola as winner,brought the Yoruba people together to seek redress.

The aftermath saw to the emergence of NADECO.

The Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, also played a part in fighting the region’s cause.

Adesanya, who assumed the headship of Afenifere, became a thorn in the flesh of the military.

The Fourth Republic provided the opportunity for the South-West to push for the presidency.

Afenifere, under Adesanya’s leadership, groomed the likes of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, the late Adebayo Adefarati, Chief Niyi Adebayo, Chief Bisi Akande and the late Alhaji Lam Adesina.

These former governors were produced through credible and transparent primaries in the defunct Alliance for Democracy (AD) but the same could not be said of some present day politicians, who throw their weight around in the region.

Present day progressives

With APC gaining control of government at the centre, tongues are wagging as to how the progressives, from the South-West, would champion the quest of the zone to benefit from national politics.

It is worrisome that some elements within the zone are attempting to relegate the zone to the background owing to perceived selfish reasons.

In 2014, when the Jonathan administration set up the National Conference to restructure the nation, leaders of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria, ACN, kicked against the move.

The National Conference produced recommendations that could lead to the restructuring of the country but the ACN, which merged with political parties to become the APC, has dismissed the confab recommendations.

Previously, APC’s position on restructuring has been loud but the party’s voice is no longer strong on the agitation for the restructuring of the country.

Some observers of political events in the country say some politicians from the South-West, for selfish reasons, are working round the clock to pull the region out of mainstream politics, bearing in mind that the region has always played opposition and regional politics.

While the clamour for the Yoruba to withdraw from the central government is championed by some individuals, who feel short changed in the current APC setting, it would be foolhardy for the region to pull out.

Some base the agitation for the withdrawal on the perceived interest of individuals who believe that everything should revolve around them.

It has been argued that of what benefit has the politics of these politicians brought to the region in terms of the quality of representation.

For instance, the representatives propped up by these aggrieved politicians have brought about little or no added value to the political process.

From 1999 to 2015, the region could lay claim to good hands like Senator Biyi Durojaiye and Senator Olorunimbe Mamora, who were believed to have lived up to the people’s expectations.

It is expected that the current APC governors from the South-West, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, Akinwumi Ambode, Rauf Aregbesola and Rotimi Akeredolu, and ministers, such as Dr Kayode Fayemi, should not see themselves as heroes of selfish interest but must have the larger interest of the Yoruba race at heart.

A former Special Adviser on Political Affairs to erstwhile President Olusegun Obasanjo, Mr Akin Osuntokun, told Sunday Vanguard. “What determines who is a progressive in Nigeria today is commitment to restructuring and true federalism. To the extent that the APC Federal Government lacks commitment to federalism is the extent that the Yoruba interest is not served by the APC.”

