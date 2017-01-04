Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Who is Afraid of the AGF’s Investigation? – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Leadership Newspapers

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Who is Afraid of the AGF's Investigation?
Leadership Newspapers
President Muhammadu Buhari's directive to the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN) to investigate the involvement of any top government officials accused of any wrong-doing for prosecution if found
Home More All the allegations leveled against President Buhari's officersYNaija

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.