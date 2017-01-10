WHO says 1 trillion dollars literally goes up in smoke each year

The World Health Organisation (WHO), and U.S. National Cancer Institute said on Tuesday that Tobacco consumption costs the world economy more than 1 trillion dollars each year. The organisations made this known in a new study that was published and made public on Tuesday. “The tobacco industry produces and markets products that kill millions of…

The post WHO says 1 trillion dollars literally goes up in smoke each year appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

