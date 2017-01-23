Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Who should go to jail for milking SABC? Fingering more suspects – Ed Herbst – BizNews

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Maverick

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Who should go to jail for milking SABC? Fingering more suspects – Ed Herbst
BizNews
The SABC is an organisation close to Ed Herbst's heart. After giving his best years to the public broadcaster, Herbst – now independent and working voluntarily as a journalist – spends much time analysing developments at the SABC. In this piece, he
Appointment of SABC interim board imminentIndependent Online
Reporter's notebook: State Security agency's campaign of fear and intimidation at SABC, and moreDaily Maverick
Don't drop the ball on SABCNews24
Politicsweb
all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.