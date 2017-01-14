“Who you Epp?!” Terry tha Rapman to Ikechukwu | Watch

The ongoing feud between Terry tha Rapman and Ikechukwu is far from over. Terry that Rapman’s younger sister, Joy Madaki, dragged Ikechukwu on Instagram on Tuesday for mentioning their family during an interview on “Loose Talk” podcast with Osagie Alonge, Steve Dede and Ayomide Tayo. Ikechukwu had talked about how his ex-fiancée, Sarah Ofili left him to go […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

