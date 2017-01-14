Pages Navigation Menu

“Who you Epp?!” Terry tha Rapman to Ikechukwu | Watch

Posted on Jan 14, 2017

The ongoing feud between Terry tha Rapman and Ikechukwu is far from over. Terry that Rapman’s younger sister, Joy Madaki, dragged Ikechukwu on Instagram on Tuesday for mentioning their family during an interview on “Loose Talk” podcast with Osagie Alonge, Steve Dede and Ayomide Tayo. Ikechukwu had talked about how his ex-fiancée, Sarah Ofili left him to go […]

