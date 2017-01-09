Whoever kills in the name of religion is insane – Osinbajo
Nigeria’s vice-president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has said that those killing under the guise of religion in the country were insane. Osinbajo said this at the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration Service in Abuja on Sunday. He also commended the Armed Forces for their successes so far in dealing with Boko Haram in the North […]
