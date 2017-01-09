Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Whoever kills in the name of religion is insane – Osinbajo

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

yemi-osinbajo

Nigeria’s vice-president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has said that those killing under the guise of religion in the country were insane. Osinbajo said this at the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration Service in Abuja on Sunday. He also commended the Armed Forces for their successes so far in dealing with Boko Haram in the North […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Whoever kills in the name of religion is insane – Osinbajo

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.