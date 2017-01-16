Why a level 10 civil servant committed suicide in Ekiti
A senior civil servant with Ekiti State Government, Mr Tope Afolayan, has committed suicide over alleged unpaid salaries and his inability to pay his huge debt, a reliable source confirmed. Afolayan, a native of Oye- Ekiti, the headquarters of Oye Local Government Area of the state, worked in the Office of the state Accountant-General. The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that Afolayan, a level 10 officer, who died on Thursday, was survived by a teacher wife and three children.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG