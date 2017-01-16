Pages Navigation Menu

Why a level 10 civil servant committed suicide in Ekiti

Posted on Jan 16, 2017

A senior civil servant with Ekiti State Government, Mr Tope Afolayan, has committed suicide over alleged unpaid salaries and his inability to pay his huge debt, a reliable source confirmed. Afolayan, a native of Oye- Ekiti, the headquarters of Oye Local Government Area of the state, worked in the Office of the state Accountant-General. The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that Afolayan, a level 10 officer, who died on Thursday, was survived by a teacher wife and three children.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

