Why Army Banned Posting Of Activities On Social Media

STOP POSTING ACTIVITIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA – ARMY. The Nigerian Army has barred officers and soldiers on duty from uploading pictures and videos of their operation on social media. This is Because . . . ARMY Bans Posting On Social Media By Soldiers. The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Division Mechanized Army, Major-General Adeniyi Oyebade, gave the warning on Tuesday, on behalf of Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai. He spoke at the graduation ceremony of Men of Nigerian Battalion (NIBBAT) 46 held at the Nigerian Army Peace Keeping Centre (NAPKC), Jaji in Kaduna state. ALSO READ: Why Orji Kalu Has Been Paying Visits To NNAMDI KANU and Family. Oyebade said: “it is prohibited to upload any picture with your uniforms while in operation. Specifically, I want to warn you on the use of social media. “While you are on operation, you may want to take photo shot of some good moment but you should be very careful while doing that. “Avoid any picture or video that has to do with your colleague or operation. You are barred not to upload such information. “It is prohibited to upload any picture with your uniforms while in operation, because it will […]

