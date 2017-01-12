Why ARMY Dragged PREMIUM TIMES To Court

ARMY Takes Premium Times To Court. The Nigerian Military has Taken Popular News portal, Premium Times to Court over Publications against the Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Burutai and the Army. Why Army Dragged Premium Times To Court In a Press Statement released by the Military, the Body explains why Premium times was Taken to court. ALSO READ: Army Recovers Bodies of 15 Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram See Release Below: “The Nigerian Army has instituted a legal action against an online publication, the Premium Times over its failure to retract and apologize over false, subversive and malicious publications against the person of the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai and the Nigerian Army. All efforts to make the medium make amend proved abortive. Consequently, the Nigerian Army sent a letter to the management of the of the online publishers to retract and apologize before 31st December 2016. The medium however remained adamant and recalcitrant. Consequently, the Nigerian Army has briefed it’s lawyers to institute legal action against the medium. Thank you for your kind cooperation.” Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman Director Army Public Relations

