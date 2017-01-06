Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why Aubameyang wore T-shirt to 2016 CAF Awards in Abuja – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Why Aubameyang wore T-shirt to 2016 CAF Awards in Abuja
Daily Post Nigeria
Gabon and Borussia Dortmund striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, was forced to attend the 2016 GLO/CAF Awards on Thursday in casual clothes, because his luggage got missing at the Abuja Airport. Aubameyang who was at the end of serious backlash …
Aubameyang: Why I wore t-shirt to CAF awardsVanguard
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang lost luggage for CAF awards ceremonyMetro
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang a willing carrier of Gabon's ANC aspirationsESPN FC (blog)
Daily Mail –Eurosport.co.uk –Football365.com –ESPN.co.uk
all 61 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.