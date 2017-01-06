Why Aubameyang wore T-shirt to 2016 CAF Awards in Abuja – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Why Aubameyang wore T-shirt to 2016 CAF Awards in Abuja
Daily Post Nigeria
Gabon and Borussia Dortmund striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, was forced to attend the 2016 GLO/CAF Awards on Thursday in casual clothes, because his luggage got missing at the Abuja Airport. Aubameyang who was at the end of serious backlash …
