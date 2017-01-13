Pages Navigation Menu

Why Borno Govt. placed ban on prostitution, sale of alcohol

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigerian Prostitution

The Borno State Government has placed a ban on sale of alcohol and prostitution in the state. The Commissioner of Justice, Alhaji Kakashehu Lawan, while speaking with newsmen in Maiduguri, the state capital on Thursday, warned all those involved in the acts to desist or face the law. According to him, the ban was part […]

