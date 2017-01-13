Why Borno Govt. placed ban on prostitution, sale of alcohol
The Borno State Government has placed a ban on sale of alcohol and prostitution in the state. The Commissioner of Justice, Alhaji Kakashehu Lawan, while speaking with newsmen in Maiduguri, the state capital on Thursday, warned all those involved in the acts to desist or face the law. According to him, the ban was part […]
Why Borno Govt. placed ban on prostitution, sale of alcohol
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG