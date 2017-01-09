Pound falls to 10-week low after Theresa May’s Brexit comments – The Guardian
The Guardian
Pound falls to 10-week low after Theresa May's Brexit comments
The Guardian
Theresa May has stoked City fears of a hard Brexit with her comments over the weekend. Photograph: Hannah McKay/PA. Phillip Inman Economics correspondent. Monday 9 January 2017 14.17 EST Last modified on Monday 9 January 2017 14.39 EST.
FTSE 100 matches longest record-setting streak in 33-year history as pound slides on Brexit fears
Hammond: No decision yet on single market
Why Brexit is still undefined
