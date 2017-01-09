Pages Navigation Menu

Pound falls to 10-week low after Theresa May’s Brexit comments – The Guardian

The Guardian

Pound falls to 10-week low after Theresa May's Brexit comments
The Guardian
Theresa May has stoked City fears of a hard Brexit with her comments over the weekend. Photograph: Hannah McKay/PA. Phillip Inman Economics correspondent. Monday 9 January 2017 14.17 EST Last modified on Monday 9 January 2017 14.39 EST.
