Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why Buhari is insisting on Magu as EFCC chairman

Posted on Jan 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Magu 6

A presidency source has confirmed the re-nomination of Ibrahim Magu for chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). A letter has been sent to Senate President, Bukola Saraki, to this effect according to The Nation. It is understood that the Attorney-General of the Federation, Mallam Abubakar Malami (SAN), met with the acting EFCC […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Why Buhari is insisting on Magu as EFCC chairman

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.