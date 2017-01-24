Why Buhari is insisting on Magu as EFCC chairman
A presidency source has confirmed the re-nomination of Ibrahim Magu for chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). A letter has been sent to Senate President, Bukola Saraki, to this effect according to The Nation. It is understood that the Attorney-General of the Federation, Mallam Abubakar Malami (SAN), met with the acting EFCC […]
Why Buhari is insisting on Magu as EFCC chairman
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG