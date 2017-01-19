Why Buhari met with Service Chiefs before leaving for 10-day vacation
President Muhammadu Buhari, Thursday, held a closed-door meeting his with service chiefs at the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, before he proceeded on his 10-day vacation. This was confirmed via his official Twitter handle. “Before leaving, I met with the Security Chiefs. We will continue to work to fulfill our promise to confront all […]
