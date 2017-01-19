Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why Buhari met with Service Chiefs before leaving for 10-day vacation

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Buhari meets with service chiefs Jan19_2017

President Muhammadu Buhari, Thursday, held a closed-door meeting his with service chiefs at the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, before he proceeded on his 10-day vacation.‎ This was confirmed via his official Twitter handle. “Before leaving, I met with the Security Chiefs. We will continue to work to fulfill our promise to confront all […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Why Buhari met with Service Chiefs before leaving for 10-day vacation

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.