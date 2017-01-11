Pages Navigation Menu

Why Buhari Sacked Heads of Aviation Agencies

A report from The Sun newsonline has the reasons for the recent sacking of the heads of 4 aviation agencies.

Chief Executives, Dr. Felix Abali, Commissioner/Chief Executive, Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) was reportedly sacked because he was fond of engaging his staff in fistcuffs whenever there was any disagreement. Reports had it that there are loads of scathing petitions from aggrieved staff and stakeholders hanging on his head.

Acting MD of Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Emmanuel Anasi, was already due for retirement later this month.

Rector/Chief Executive, Capt Samuel Caulcrick, of Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria, was ousted in order to bring vibrancy to the shrinking institution. It’s said that he couldn’t sustain the tempo left by Capt Adebayo Araba and Capt Chinyere Kalu. So, he was asked to leave.

The Director General of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet, Anthony Anuforom, was also fired but the reason for his sacking hasn’t been revealed.

More officials are to be sacked, it’s said, as FG prepares to overhaul the aviation sector.

