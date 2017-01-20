Why Buhari was Not Invited to Trump’s Inauguration – Presidency Finally Speaks

Former director of New Media of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Deji Adeyanju took to his Twitter on Thursday to disclosed that U.S President-elect, Donald Trump has snubbed President Muhammadu Buhari and invited Goodluck Jonathan to the American presidential inauguration slated for later today, Friday, 20th January.

Reacting to the above statements, the presidential senior special assistant on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, took to his social media account to address the rumours, giving reason why the president was not invited to America for Trump’s inauguration.

He wrote; “Gentlemen, I think we should respond to refute this falsehood. The US does not invite Heads of State or President to the inauguration of their Presidents. Our President could therefore not have been snubbed.”

However, the Ekiti state Governor Ayodele Fayose, in a statement, described the non invitation to President Buhari to attend Trump’s inauguration as a clear signal that the president does not enjoy international relevance any more.

The governor wondered why the same president, who was a regular visitor to the US under Obama, was today not part of the historic inauguration of a new administration.

“No doubt, something is fundamentally wrong because if there is hope of a future relationship between President Buhari and the new US President, they would have been celebrating his inauguration and would not have allowed Nigerians to hear any other news apart from Buhari going to America. Obviously, Buhari’s junketing to US that gulped $1m per trip, has come to an inglorious end,” Fayose said.