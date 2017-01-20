“Why Buhari Went On Medical Trip” – Presidency Reveals

Shortly after the senate annouced President Buhari 10-days annual leave, he left Abuja on Thursday, January 19, on a medical visit to the United Kingdom where he is expected to seek medical attention within the period of his leave.

The presidency has said there was nothing to worry over the health condition of President Muhammadu Buhari as he proceeds on a medical trip to the United Kingdom.

Before departing the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Buhari told reporters that there was nothing wrong for him proceeding on a vacation, The New Telegraph reports.

He said: “What’s wrong with going on vacation? Didn’t I go last year at the same time?”

The special adviser on media and publicity to the president, Femi Adesina, said the president is just going to rest.

He said:

“The President is going to rest. You know that God did work of creation for six days and on the seventh day he rested. So if God needed to rest how much more human being. So the President is just going to rest and the statement we have released is straight forward. He will go on this leave and during the leave he will do routine medical check-ups.”

Meanwhile, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has rushed back to Nigeria from Switzerland where he was attending the World Economic Forum.

Osinbajo, who led the country’s delegation to the forum in Davos, The Sun reports, was initially expected back in Nigeria on Friday, January 20 but is now returning to the country a day earlier than scheduled.

Osinbajo’s return is occasioned by the departure of President Muhammadu Buhari who left the country on Thursday, January 19 for the United Kingdom just shortly after his letter of vacation to the National Assembly was read during opening of plenary.