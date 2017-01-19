Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why card readers will not be used during LG polls – OYSIEC

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

inec card1

The Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC), has declared that it will not make use of card readers during the forthcoming February 11 Local Government election in the state. The commission also said with the assistance of the security agents, it will restrict human and vehicular movement during the election period. Chairman of the commission, […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Why card readers will not be used during LG polls – OYSIEC

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.