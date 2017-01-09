Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why CES is so ‘damn big’ — and bound to keep getting bigger

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in Business, Technology | 0 comments

The Consumer Technology Association has organized CES for decades, and Digital Trends spoke with its vice president of communications and strategic relations, Jeff Joseph, about how this was the four-day convention’s biggest year ever.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Why CES is so ‘damn big’ — and bound to keep getting bigger appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.