Why Costa is unhappy

Chelsea’s Diego Costa has insisted he will leave Chelsea because he hates English football and the Football Association,according to reports.

The Sun claims that the 28-year-old has told friends about his unhappiness in the Premier League

and that he will push for a move away from Stamford Bridge in the January transfer window.

The report also claims that Costa has agreed a deal in principle over a move to the Chinese

Super League but Chelsea are refusing to sell until at least the end of the campaign.

Tianjin Quanjian are ready to launch an £80 million bid and are prepared to offer Costa a

tax-free salary worth £30m a year, plus a £5m signing-on fee.

