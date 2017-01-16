Why De Lille did not shoot Cape Town’s sheriff – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
Why De Lille did not shoot Cape Town's sheriff
Times LIVE
An intense public campaign in support of JP ''The Sheriff'' Smith was not the reason the City of Cape Town mayor‚ Patricia De Lille‚ decided to keep the long-serving councillor in his post. Save & Share. Tweet · Email · Print. At a media conference on …
CT mayor De Lille shuffles mayoral committee
De Lille shakes up Cape Town mayoral committee
Four mini-mayors appointed for Cape Town
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG