Why death penalty was included in Lagos kidnapping law – Oshun
The Chairman of the Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Public Account, Hon Moshood Oshun, says the inclusion of a death penalty in the recently passed bill against kidnapping by the Assembly was to deter people of the state from taking up such vices. In a statement signed by his media office and sent […]
Why death penalty was included in Lagos kidnapping law – Oshun
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG