Why do you want Nnamdi Kanu dead, IPOB asks UK govt
By Chinedu Adonu
ENUGU- INDIGENOUS People of Biafra (IPOB) condemned British Government for seeking the death of leader of IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and that she was an accessory to the genocide on Biafrans.
IPOB also said that it has classified classified information which incontrovertibly placed the British Government as an accessory to genocide on Biafrans.
This came as it accused the British Government and President Muhammed Buhari of plan to administer a non-traceable poison on the leader of IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to kill him.
IPOB confirmed that the British Government is working in tandem with the Nigerian government to stealthily administer a non-traceable poison on the leader of IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.
Acording the press statement signed by IPOB spokesmen Barr. Emma Powrful and Dr. Cliford Chukwuemeka Iroanya, released to journalist in Enugu disclosed that Buhari and British Govornment want to kill Nnamdi Kanu to stop the leaking of heinous crime committed by them.
“Our intelligence gathering team revealed that one of the reasons for embarking on this heinous crime by both the British Government and the President Buhari is to stop the avalanche of leaked videos and some classified information which incontrovertibly placed the British Government as an accessory to genocide on Biafrans.
“Another reason is to ensure that Nnamdi Kanu is dead before Mr. Donald J. Trump takes over as the 45th President of the USA. We have also confirmed that should the plan to poison Nnamdi Kanu fail, a phantom road accident will be arranged for the vehicle conveying Nnamdi Kanu to court on any of the court days beginning from Tuesday, 10th of January 2017.
“What bothers us in IPOB is the fact that Biafrans are Christians and a sizeable proportion of whom are Anglican denomination including the parents of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, which was where they baptised and christened him “Kenneth or Kenny” for short.
“So as a child and in accordance with Anglican prayer book Nnamdi Kanu grew up praying for the safety and well being of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and all their heirs. But the question we ask the British Government is this”. IPOB said.
“Why would Britain, a supposedly Christian country and a proclaimed member of the body of Christ, be supporting people of Islamic faith such as Buhari to kill Biafrans and enthrone servitude in Biafraland?
From where is this British Government hatred on fellow Christians of Biafran descent coming? Perhaps, the British Government must tell the world what we, Biafrans, did to them that makes them hate us so much”. IPOB question.
“Is it because we accepted Christianity that they see us as inferior beings or is it the fact that we have English names that made them see us as people without a proud identity? Even the undersigned of this press release still bear their English names and append same on all documents both personal and corporate.
“Why would the British Government want Nnamdi Kanu dead in spite of the fact that he is a British citizen? Or is it in line with the British Government’s standard practice of hating every African freedom fighter? Recall that both Margaret Thatcher and David Cameron called Nelson Mandela a terrorist and demanded he should be hanged.
“In like manner, the British Government is now pushing for Nnamdi Kanu to be jailed.
This hatred for African freedom fighters, especially those of the Christian faith, by the British Government is very surprising considering that these are Africans who willingly accepted Christianity.
“What is it in Islam that the British Government discovered which makes them abandon their fellow Christians and connive with Muslims to oppress and kill these Christians on a continual basis?
“We would like to use this opportunity to caution the British Government to retrace their steps and terminate their plans to kill Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. We are also putting the world on notice that should anything happen to Nnamdi Kanu or those detained with him and elsewhere in Nigeria, the British Government shall be held directly responsible for their deaths. We reassure the world that the restoration of the nation of Biafra is a divine project whose time has come.
“Both Muhammadu Buhari and the Biafra-hating British Government are incapable of stopping the restoration of the nation of Biafra and 2017 is the year that kick-starts the restoration process. To stop the restoration of the nation of Biafra, the British Government will have to kill over 70 million Biafrans who have sworn to restore their God-given nation.
“We reiterate that the sovereignty of the nation of Biafra is not negotiable, come rain or shine”. IPOB said.
Many times, we have heard people talk about Igbo leaders and traditional rulers. Once I had to ask someone, “Which tradition?” Then, at that point, he realized himself and said “elm, elm elm, not really traditional as such but, but, but …”. His tongue-clattering resulted from the fact that he could not say that the Igbos have a tradition of rulers or Kings or kingdoms.
But do the Igbo have leaders or not? The answer is yes, we do. And some have also said that our leaders emerge out of battles. That again is not true, though some see Emeka Ojukwu as emerging from the Biafra war. Perhaps then it might do us some good to understand the truth about the words leader and leadership through a commonsense approach and not by trying to repeat the lecture notes we got in the management classes.
By the time we are through with this, perhaps we might have a different understanding of: 1) who a leader is (2) what it means to be a leader (2) what it means to lead (4) who rulers are and (5) the difference between rulers and leaders.
The term leadership certainly comes from the English word “lead” or term “to lead”. To lead means, in a sense, either to head, or be ahead of ,or to guide or aid, or to be at the forefront of, or to spearhead. Let us consider these under three headings below:
(1) To be ahead: e.g. like when, during the US elections, Mrs. Clinton was ahead, and therefore “leading” Donald Trump on votes cast; of course, that was before the angels started casting their votes in favor of the “man of God”. Another is like when one child leads others in the examination aggregate scores; or when Roger Federer leads Guy Monfils at Wimbledon. In some companies and in government also, some people are ahead of others in positions and authority; e.g. the Managing Director is ahead of the other members of staff, the Senators are ahead of the other members of the society, the President and family are called the first family. The wife of the president is called the first lady. These are cases of people being ahead of others. These people are there because of the possession of some instrument, advantage or vantage position or standing over the others. Hence they are simply “ahead” considering a subject matter in life.
(2) To guide to Aspiration: e.g. such as taking someone who cannot find his way to the place he desires to go to; e.g.; such as when one takes a blind man by the hand and leads him, or when one takes a stranger to the conveniences or so. Jesus talked about the “blind leading the blind”. A group of people, like school children, or trainees can also be led; e.g. a staff of an establishment might have to lead the children on excursion to see the preferred places. The simple thing to note here is that the one being led is incapable and has an aspiration which he cannot achieve on his own; hence the one who is better placed or equipped comes to support realization of the aspiration. A key word here also is the question of “aspiration”
Sometimes, in an effort to achieve higher customer satisfaction or higher profits, a company may restructure and appoint a manager to head or guide the team or operation. Again in this case, what the individual does is take the company out of the deep waters with his skills and expertise to the desired aspiration – just like the blind’s case.
(3) To spearhead, head or be in the forefront of an idea, a philosophy, a thought, an initiative or a movement.
Example of this is when one is either an originator of a belief or a line of thinking regarding a subject matter in life or life itself. Some other times the person might not be the originator but one who has perfected the thought either in practice, or in teaching it, or in making efforts to see to the expansion, or realization of that idea or philosophy. Some example of such cases is in the life and ideas of Mahatma Gandhi, Adolph Hitler (hold on before anyone blabs), Pope John Paul, and even our own little Fela Ransom Kuti. Basically, there isn’t necessarily any one thing that the followers of this leader want to “acquire”; all they care about is the idea or way and to them, “this is the way it has to be”. Many of us in Nigeria buy the ideas of Mahatma Gandhi and idolize him for no gains; most Catholics idolize Pope John Paul 11 though that does not add anything to their chances of making heaven. Hitlers Ideas about great Germany and of Germans as some special breed among humanity was/is bought by Nazis and even others who didn’t like his wars and genocides. At times, an opinion, a thought, an idea, or a philosophy can also lead to some ends; but such ends are not just some kind of “Stand Alone Aspirations”, but only exist as a result of the idea. So many idolized Fela though he was neither a president, not a philanthropist giving them food or contracts or all what not, or one who had a promise that following him or his idea would make anyone rich.
In all the three dimension of viewing leadership, it is pertinent to note that, “Leadership” as a word, is always used with the understanding that somebody is ahead of others when getting to a particular mark or if achieving a particular objective is considered. There is no question of taking authority over people in the word. The question of authority is separate from the context and only has to be ascribed to the person or given to him/her by a set of rules, or he might take it “by force” somewhere along the line. But the word leadership itself does not have authority as part of its content or definition.
The above point is the first connotation of leadership. In full, leadership properties include that: 1) It is about how to guide or support a way or an aspiration (2) There is more than one party involved (3) One of the parties is asked to be at the forefront whilst the other/s follow (4) There is an agreement by the one being led giving the “leader” the mandate to be at the forefront (5) There is an idea, a philosophy, an aspiration, to achieve. (6) Both the leader and the follower share these common ideas, philosophies or aspirations or at least believe in them or participate in the subject matter.
Persons do not just lead a people: they lead people to do something or achieve a goal or an aspiration or in a particular direction; or they lead an idea which the people share with them. This statement is an absolute truth and clearly shows that leadership has nothing to do with taking authority over people but rather of supporting or guiding them. The closest that taking charge comes to leadership is that the leader is given charge of the matter by those led and not charge over the people. With this in mind, let us now look again at the three dimensions earlier considered and now consider the resulting types of leaders and rulers.
1. Leader by “Being Ahead”. We can see that this leader does not have the consent of the people he is leading. If anything, the people are always at logger-heads with him – even eternally. Guy Monphils when never stop looking for a day to beat Federer. The boy who takes second in class will never stop trying to come first. The self-esteemed, Yoruba or Hausa-Fulani boy whose family is not a royal one will never stop “envying” those who call themselves princes and princesses and forbid people to use that name ordinarily. In fact, such a person is not actually a leader but A RULER having superiority and authority over others – as earlier mentioned
2. Leader by “Guiding to Destination or Aspiration”. The leader in this category comes to the incapacitated, the uninitiated, the confused, and the laid-back, and asks to take them to some place they are not capable of getting to. Sometimes it might be a place they do not even know. Sometimes the people are not even involved or interested. He gives them his hand and leads them to “wherever”. He does get their consent even though his aspirations and theirs might not necessarily match. In some cases, like with the blind, he leads them across the road or over the pit; in some other cases, like with the ignorant or the uninvolved, uninitiated, he leads them wherever he wishes. This person simply takes charge and there is no sharing of authority in the journey; and because the led are not in charge of the direction of the journey, this person is still largely a ruler. Again take the example of institutions such as the western political setting or the monarchical institutions: one is born to see them in control of life and all its affairs –check out the Yoruba, Hausa, and Benin kingdoms. These institutions have already taken “charge” and “authority” over the lives of the people, and same is transferred to their operatives automatically. Hence it can only produce leadership by “being ahead” – or simply, RULERS. Some of us might be confused to think that politicians are leaders because people voted for them in elections, and because of the silly promises they make before elections. The fact is that the instrument of control by the institution (i.e. Government of the state) has already rendered the people powerless. All people do is simply follow – like the case of the blind man. Perhaps, left alone, most of the people would not have those institutions at all. If there is any doubt about this, consider the differences between the percentage of people of voting age and those that actually cast their votes. You’ll find that those who govern/rule are there by votes which are not up to 10% of the population of the land and not up to 25% of those within the voting age. Hence these are again RULERS.
3. Leader by spearheading an idea, a thought or a movement. This leader does not have a conferred authority by any institution. His leadership is by agreement and conferred on him by the followers or those who agree to be led. The people go to him and not him to people. The unity between leader and follower is in the common idea or understanding. He is at the forefront of the common idea and does not move the people but just the idea. Hence it is not he that controls the people, but the idea that control both of them – he and the people. There is no question of ignorance because the people know what they want and how it has to be. The ideas of how and what the people want is what units both parties. The key point is that the people are the owners of the idea and he simply keys into it or shares it with them.
This man or woman is then the leader because he is just at the forefront. He is not in charge of the people or the aspiration; they are all in it. He is only a chairman, a messenger or representative spearheading their movement.
Conclusion
As earlier mentioned, I am going this far because of the people who always talk about Ibo leaders. In fact, I get furious whenever they use the words ever so carelessly. Who do they call leaders? Are they the bourgeois politicians and appointees; the money mongers who got rich and prominence without education and commonsense – like Orji Uzor Kalu? Is this what leadership is about?
Recently a “professor of foolishness” and Nigeria’s minister for external affairs called Onyema came up with all sort of nonsense calling himself and his cohorts Igbo leaders. Now, I will ask: who knew this son of an “Onyeneke”, a “Keziah”, and an “Animashaun” (Yoruba language) woman before his appointment? So, he too is an Igbo leader whilst Nnamdi Kanu, whose ideas and beliefs are exactly in tandem with those of the whole of the Igbo people, is not? To this fickle minded slut he; the nobody and dirty scoundrel called Osita Okechukwu of BON, and the ever hungry “political agbaeros (Yorubas language)” such as Rochas Okoroawusa, are the leaders of the Igbos who should speak for the people. Well, I just have to conclude by saying that Nnamdi Kanu, Clifford Chukwuemeka Iroanya, Emma Mmezu and all of IPOB are the true sons of Biafra and Igbo land. In them we find a perfection of our ideas, beliefs, goals and aspirations. They have aligned themselves with our thoughts and not us with theirs. This is what leadership means. Biafra is our idea, our understanding of who we are and how we can live in relationship with other races or tribes. We are already living it and making our moves in several ways. Nnamdi and his friends only joined us and we find them to have the wherewithal to help us actualize our dreams. This is not the same as the filthy thieves who are in Nigeria politics promising to take the people to someplace within the arrangements that we do not like but are compelled with guns to remain in. Hence, let the world know that we have made Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB our “frontrunners”, i.e. “leaders” who should speak for us. Anyone else claiming to be our leader is just “taking a walk”.