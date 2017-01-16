Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why Everton’s Ademola Lookman can be the Football League’s next breakout star – SkySports

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


SkySports

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Why Everton's Ademola Lookman can be the Football League's next breakout star
SkySports
Ademola Lookman marked his Everton debut with a goal in Sunday's 4-0 thrashing of Manchester City. Here, Nick Wright examines the 19-year-old's potential and gets the inside track from one of the men who oversaw his development at Charlton Athletic.
Who is Ademola Lookman?Vanguard
Ademola Lookman: Everton star wants to play for Real Madrid or Barcelona one dayExpress.co.uk
Everton Star Outlines Dream of Playing for Barcelona and Real Madrid90min
The 72 – We Love the Football League –The Sun –London News Online (blog)
all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.