Why FG wants to establish match-making data base for businessmen–Minister

Nigeria is set to establish a match-making data base for international business interconnectivity and stress-free investments, says Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama. Onyeama told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday that the 119 Nigeria missions abroad would serve as one-stop shops to spur investments through information sharing and elimination of bottlenecks. He said the initiative would enable Nigeria’s products and investors to access the world market easily and also enable foreign investors have unfettered access to informed and genuine information concerning business opportunities in Nigeria.

