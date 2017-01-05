Why God instructed me to stay away from Buhari’s administration for two years – Pastor Bakare

The Pastor of Latter Rain Assembly, Tunde Bakare, has disclosed that God directed him to stay away from the President Muhammadu Buhari – led administration for two years. Bakare, who was Buhari’s running mate for the 2011 presidential election under the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), said many of his church members were mounting pressure […] Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Why God instructed me to stay away from Buhari’s administration for two years – Pastor Bakare

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

