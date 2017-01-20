Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why I allowed Memphis Depay to join Lyon – Mourinho – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Why I allowed Memphis Depay to join Lyon – Mourinho
Daily Post Nigeria
Manchester United coach, Jose Mourinho, has explained that Memphis Depay was allowed to leave the club, because of he is overstocked with players in his position. Depay's transfer to Lyon for an initial £17million rising to £21.7million was confirmed
José Mourinho pays tribute to 'fantastic professional' Memphis DepayThe Guardian
Mourinho wishes Memphis well at LyonManUtd.com
Official: Memphis Depay joins Olympique LyonniasNAIJ.COM
gulfnews.com –Yahoo Sports –Daily Star –Manchester Evening News
all 221 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.