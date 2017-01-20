Pages Navigation Menu

Why I allowed Memphis Depay to join Lyon – Mourinho

Posted on Jan 20, 2017

Lyon

Manchester United coach, Jose Mourinho, has explained that Memphis Depay was allowed to leave the club, because of he is overstocked with players in his position. Depay’s transfer to Lyon for an initial £17million rising to £21.7million  was confirmed on Friday. “He’s a player from one position, the only position where we have overbooking,” Mourinho […]

