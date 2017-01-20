Why I allowed Memphis Depay to join Lyon – Mourinho
Manchester United coach, Jose Mourinho, has explained that Memphis Depay was allowed to leave the club, because of he is overstocked with players in his position. Depay’s transfer to Lyon for an initial £17million rising to £21.7million was confirmed on Friday. “He’s a player from one position, the only position where we have overbooking,” Mourinho […]
