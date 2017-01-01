Why I attended Tambuwal’s daughter’s wedding – Wike
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has explained that he attended the wedding of the daughter of the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, to prove that Nigeria is one no matter the different political parties. Wike said this, when he paid a courtesy call on the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III. He was accompanied […]
