Why I Broke Up With Ex-Beauty Queen, Harriet Edide – Harrysongs Reveals
Nigerian singer, Harrysongs has addressed rumours of his secret marriage to former beauty queen, Harriet Edide. Speaking during a telephone conversation with Premium Times, the singer denied getting secretly married to the 2014 winner of the Niger Delta beauty pageant. He said: “I never (been) married to the girl in question and I have never…
The post Why I Broke Up With Ex-Beauty Queen, Harriet Edide – Harrysongs Reveals appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG