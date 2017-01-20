Why I cannot be married – Funmi Iyanda

TV talk show host and broadcaster, Funmi Iyanda has revealed why she cannot be married, saying, “my psychic says I am not the marrying type.”

The host of the now rested programme on NTA, “New Dawn”, took to Twitter page during the week to drop the bombshell. “I had my palm and tarot card reading done yesterday, First time.

Psychic says I am not the marrying type. I want my money back,” she tweeted, adding, “Oh for goodness’ sake. Stop texting me prayers. This means he told me what I always knew. Jeez! So many fried brains.”

“I have never wanted to be married. I like it for others who like it for themselves but as for me Ms Funmi Iyanda, no, thank you,” she further tweeted. Asked why she’s against marriage,

Funmi said, “because marriage is often wielded as a power tool and a repudiation of it seem like a challenge to misguided power notions.” Her tweets, however, elicited mixed-reactions on the social media with some people wondering whether she’s a lesbian or not.

The post Why I cannot be married – Funmi Iyanda appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

