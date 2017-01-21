Why I Gave Up Power To Barrow – Jammeh
Fomer Gambian leader Yahya Jammeh on Saturday said he was stepping down in order for peace to reign in ther coutry after 22 years in power. This move was a follow up after talks with west African leaders before a military intervention. Jammeh spent hours with Guinea and Mauritania’s presidents on Friday in Banjul, where…
