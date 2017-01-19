Why I Inserted Cocaine in My Anus – Notorious Businessman Confesses (Photo)

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) operative have arrested an importer of electronics identified as Achebe Chuks David, for ingesting cocaine.

The drug suspect was on his way to Hong Kong from Nigeria when he was nabbed at the Murtalla Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos during screening of passengers on an Ethiopian Airline flight to Hong Kong.

Speaking before newsmen on Wednesday, David, an indigene of Anambra State, in his confession, said that he was expecting N5 million from his cocaine partners

“I sell electronics at Alaba market. This is my first time of dealing in drugs. My friend in Hong Kong introduced me to cocaine smuggling. He sent the drug to me at Alaba by a young man.

“The cocaine was in a black polythene bag containing plantain and pineapples. I swallowed the 45 wraps in my toilet without my wife’s knowledge. I was promised the sum of five million naira which I had wanted to use in importing electronics.

“At the airport, they told me that scanning machine has indicated that I have drugs on me. That was how I was arrested,” the father of one added.

Also arrested was one Ndukwe Daniel who was on board an Egypt Airline flight to Athens.

Daniel, who lives in Athens said he was asked to smuggle five wraps of cocaine for the sum of N250,000. “I have lived in Athens for over a decade. I lost my job last year and things have been very bad financially. I came to Nigeria to visit my wife and two children.

“I had no plan to smuggle drugs until a friend called me from Athens that I should bring five wraps of cocaine.

“Since it is only five wraps I felt it will be an easy task. He sent someone to give me the wraps in Umuahia.

“I inserted the five wraps in my anus in Lagos but the scanning machine was able to detect it. I feel very sad,” the Abia state indigene added.

Confirming the arrests, the NDLEA commander at the Lagos airport, Ahmadu Garba, said “An importer of electronics by name Achebe Chuks David, 37, excreted forty-five (45) wraps of cocaine he ingested weighing 935 grammes while Ndukwe Daniel, 43 who lives in Athens excreted five (5) wraps of cocaine weighing 215 grammes.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that the suspects had targeted the Christmas holiday to smuggle cocaine out of the country but drug law enforcement officials at the Lagos airport were able to uncover their plan.

“The total weight of cocaine seized from the suspects is 1.150kgs. Both suspects tested positive for narcotic ingestion and while under observation, they expelled wraps of cocaine which they had wanted to smuggle out of the country.

“The suspects are currently under investigation.”