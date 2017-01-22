Why I left PDP, says Nelson Effiong

Nelson Effiong, the senator representing Akwa Ibom south senatorial district has thrown more light on why he defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Party (APC) blaming Governor Udom Emmanuel for his action.

Effiong, a former speaker of the Akwa Ibom State house of assembly alleged that Governor Udom Emmanuel aided the factionalisation of the PDP when he invited the factional leader of the PDP to the state.



“Sheriff is the one causing trouble in PDP, but our Governor brought Sheriff during the state anniversary. He is even recognising Sheriff and causing more confusion,’’ he said.

Speaking on radio programme in Uyo, the state capital, Effiong also accused the governor of not keeping to the agreement reached with party leaders in the state before he became governor.

According to him, Udom would serve for one term in office while the governorship position would go to Effiong’s ethnic group which is part of the Akwa Ibom south senatorial district adding however that the governor has ignored the agreement.

“We had agreement of Udom to stay for a term then the governorship will move to Oron. Go and ask him, If he is honest, he will tell you. Many were in that meeting. The whole drama he is going around to be adopted for second term is just funny,” he said.





Effiong also alleged that the governor does not give him any recognition in the senatorial district adding that another prominent indigene of the area was being groomed to take his position in the senate.

Speaking further, the senator said he has sponsored a bill to upgrade the Maritime Academy of Nigeria to a university adding that the governor “never called me to ask about the state of the bill. You know all these things involve lobbying. He is simply not interested,’’ he said.

Effiong said more senators would be leaving the PDP for APC in the coming months.

In his reaction, Governor Udom said Effiong’s defection would not affect the strength of the party in the state.

Speaking on arrival from Abuja, he said Nigerians should emulate developed countries where politicians are identified with party ideology irrespective of the party in power.

He maintained that the defection does not change the status of PDP in the state as the party is like a religion with large fellowship across the state.

He advised PDP faithful not to be swayed by political persuasions assuring that his administration would not derail from its five – point agenda in which political inclusion is paramount.

“In developed democracies people are inclined to party ideologies and platforms, democrats or republicans. Even in some African countries, you hardly see people jumping from one party to another for selfish reasons. I see the development as cheap political blackmail where a person chooses to dent his party which has brought him to limelight in order to gain acceptance in another party.”



He congratulated his Ekiti State counterpart Ayodele Fayose, on his emergence as chairman of the PDP Governor’s Forum saying that the smooth change of baton in the leadership of the party is a pointer to the harmony existing in the forum.

The post Why I left PDP, says Nelson Effiong appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

