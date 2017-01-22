Why I left power, Yahya Jammeh in farewell speech
By Yahaya Jammeh Fellow Gambians, my first preoccupation, as president and commander-in-chief of the armed forces and a patriot and the most sacred at that is to preserve at every instance and in every circumstance the lives of Gambians and this is a duty I hold sacrosanct. I have always pride for peace and security of our nation and Africa. During this entire time that Allah (SWT) in His infinite wisdom has permitted me to exercise power and throughout the time that the sovereign people of the Gambia have put their confidence in me, my primary preoccupation has been to uphold the dignity of our people and the sovereignty of this great nation.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
