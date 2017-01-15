Why I love vegetables –Yomi Fash-Lanso, Actor

By Christy Anyanwu

Yomi Fash-Lanso is among Nigeria’s outstanding Yoruba movie actors. He believes that better and brighter days are coming for the movie sector in Nigeria. Always impeccable in his dressing and carriage at functions, Yomi was seen at an event recently and he talked about his favourites. Excerpts:

What’s your favourite colour?

My favourite colour is white. White commands respect and depicts purity. That’s why I like white. White is not for the careless and carefree.

Favourite food?

I don’t have a favourite food but I love vegetables a lot. Some detoxify, others attack bacteria and others are anti-malaria. That’s why I like vegetables a lot but many people don’t know about that.

Favourite sports?

I’m lazy now to do sports. I’d rather do films.

Favourite designer?

I love Images, Mac coil, Aristocrat and Kola Kudus Couture.

Favourite weather?

I prefer summer to winter and the dry season.

Favourite leader?

My father. I took after him. He led me from my youth and he’s my role model. As the Yoruba say, Iya ni wura, Baba ni jigi. Jigi is mirror. It’s a reflection of yourself. From my youth, I saw my dad as my jigi. I look up to him, so he is my leader. I don’t need a politician to be my favourite leader.

Favourite book?

I read adventures and fiction like romance and crime. I really want to understand what is happening in this world and how to cope when they happen.

Favourite music?

I love highlife, juju, gospel and R n B . I like Yinka Ayefele, Lionel Richie, R. Kelly and Remilekun Amos.

Favourite holiday spot?

Nigeria. I love Erin Ijesa, Oke Idanre, Obudu ranch and Olumo rock in Abeokuta. Why should I go on vacation abroad? It doesn’t make sense to me when we have fascinating places here. Why should I spend so much money in other countries? If I pump in N200,000 into Erin Ijesa community, do you know how much it would help the economy? Other Nigerians should think like me. People steal money from Nigeria and pump it overseas to boost their economies. But if you spend money in Nigeria, there won’t be massive joblessness.

