Why I met with Buhari after Ndume’s removal as Senate Leader – Saraki
Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has revealed why he met with President Muhammadu Buhari, as controversy continues to trail Senator Ali Ndume’s removal as Senate Leader. Saraki met with Buhari on Tuesday behind closed doors at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa. On the purpose of his visit to the Villa, Saraki told State House correspondents: “You […]
Why I met with Buhari after Ndume’s removal as Senate Leader – Saraki
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG