Why I met with Buhari after Ndume’s removal as Senate Leader – Saraki

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in News, Politics | 0 comments

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has revealed why he met with President Muhammadu Buhari, as controversy continues to trail Senator Ali Ndume’s removal as Senate Leader. Saraki met with Buhari on Tuesday behind closed doors at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa. On the purpose of his visit to the Villa, Saraki told State House correspondents: “You […]

