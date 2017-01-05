Pages Navigation Menu

Why I partner Omar Assar in doubles of 2017 ITTF World Tour – Aruna Quadri

The Nation Newspaper

Why I partner Omar Assar in doubles of 2017 ITTF World Tour – Aruna Quadri
The Nation Newspaper
To have an African team competing for honour at the end-of-the-year ITTF World Tour grand finals, Africa's highest ranked player in the world, Aruna Quadri has agreed to join forces with Egypt's Omar Assar in the doubles event of all ITTF World Tour
