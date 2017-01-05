Why I partner Omar Assar in doubles of 2017 ITTF World Tour – Aruna Quadri

To have an African team competing for honour at the end-of-the-year ITTF World Tour grand finals, Africa’s highest ranked player in the world, Aruna Quadri has agreed to join forces with Egypt’s Omar Assar in the doubles event of all ITTF World Tour for this year.

Quadri, who started 2017 as the 25th ranked player in the world believes partnering Assar would give then the chance to feature in the lucrative grand finals having conquered some of the best doubles partners in their previous collaboration.

“It was an easy decision for me to decide to partner Omar Assar because we seem to understand ourselves when we play together. We played very well at the Polish Open and Austria Open and we have made up our mind to play together in all ITTF World Tours this year with the aim of having Africa’s presence at the World Tour grand finals later in the year. We intend to play doubles together in all the World Tour we will be taking part in this year and I am hopeful that we can achieve our aim,” a confident Quadri said.

The duo would kick-start their partnership at the first ITTF World Tour in 2017 holding in Budapest this month tagged Hungarian Open.

For Omar Assar, partnerhing Quadri would help to put Africa on the world map in 2017. “Aruna Quadri is a very good player in singles and doubles and I think our relationship has been closer lately so we share more ideas off the table too. The first time we played together was at the 2015 Polish Open when we got to quarterfinal with our big win over Freitas and Gacina. Our target is to make it to the grand finals of 2017,” Omar Assar said.

