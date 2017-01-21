Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why I relinquished power — Gambia’s Yayah Jammeh

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in Gambia, News | 0 comments

Photo credit: REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly (GAMBIA)

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

I pray that the Gambia continues to be united and prosperous for the welfare of each and everyone of us and be the pride of all.

The post Why I relinquished power — Gambia’s Yayah Jammeh appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.