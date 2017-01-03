`Why I was removed from office’ – ousted Abia Speaker
Ousted Speaker of the Abia House of Assembly, Chief Martins Azubuike, said he was impeached because he chose to deploy available funds into projects and not consenting to sharing it among colleagues. Azubuike spoke on Monday at a civic reception organised in his honour by his people under the auspices of Umunneato-Ngwa, a loose socio-cultural body. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the group is comprised of the three sister-local government areas of Osisioma Ngwa, Isialangwa North and Isialangwa South of the state.
