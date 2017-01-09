Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why I won’t marry another wife – Jide Kosoko

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Jide Kosoko

Ace actor, Jide Kosoko, has refuted claims he will be getting married again after the death of his three wives. Kosoko lost his third wife, an actress – Henrietta one week after her 52nd birthday. She died after a brief battle with diabetes. The actor made news headlines after he was alleged to be behind […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Why I won’t marry another wife – Jide Kosoko

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.