Why in-fighting persists in APC— Dantiye

By AbdulSalam Muhammad

KANO—A chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC, Alhaji Nasiru Dantiye, has attributed the crisis rocking the party to the absence of Board of Trustees, BoT, saying such an important organ is needed for crisis management.

Speaking in Kano, yesterday, the APC foundation member said: “It is a very sad development that a ruling party neglected the importance of this vital organ. It further underscores the unseriousness of APC as a party in crisis management.

“It is only healthy for a national party to have an advisory body that would be looking at issues at party and government levels to check mistakes in a democracy.”

The Jigawa-born politician, who represented Babura/Gari Federal constituency from 2003 to 2007 in the House of Representatives, expressed optimism that “with the Board of Trustees in place, many crises in the party would have been resolved at various states and also mistakes of the President with regards to the party manifestations and his promises will be guided diligently.”

Commenting on Nigerians’ expectations in 2017, Dantiye urged President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure strict compliance with the budget outlay.

The post Why in-fighting persists in APC— Dantiye appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

