Why insurance uptake is low in Nigeria, by experts – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Why insurance uptake is low in Nigeria, by experts
The Nation Newspaper
Lack of trust between the subscribing public and insurance companies and absence of awareness campaign to inform the subscribing public on the benefits of taking policies are reasons insurance has failed in Nigeria, an expert, Prof Matthew Atobe has said.
'We need to boost public confidence in insurance industry'
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG