Why insurance uptake is low in Nigeria, by experts – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Why insurance uptake is low in Nigeria, by experts
The Nation Newspaper
Lack of trust between the subscribing public and insurance companies and absence of awareness campaign to inform the subscribing public on the benefits of taking policies are reasons insurance has failed in Nigeria, an expert, Prof Matthew Atobe has said.
